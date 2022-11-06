Raymond James Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$15.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

