Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

