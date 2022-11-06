ReNeuron Group plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ReNeuron Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for ReNeuron Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $0.21 on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

