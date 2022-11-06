Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $300.23.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

