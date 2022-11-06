Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.80.

Repligen stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,340,000 after acquiring an additional 168,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 640.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

