Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

APTO opened at $0.68 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.