Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EAT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

EAT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

