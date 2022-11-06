Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.64 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

