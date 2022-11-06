Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.38. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Leidos Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

