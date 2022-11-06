Research Analysts Set Expectations for Foxtons Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foxtons Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

About Foxtons Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.