Research Analysts Set Expectations for Foxtons Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foxtons Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
