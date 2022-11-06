Reviewing Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) & boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) and boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, boohoo group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and boohoo group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.77 billion 0.22 -$112.41 million $0.14 16.57 boohoo group $2.72 billion 0.19 -$5.49 million N/A N/A

Profitability

boohoo group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chiyoda.

This table compares Chiyoda and boohoo group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 2.20% 42.90% 1.98% boohoo group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chiyoda and boohoo group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A boohoo group 2 9 0 0 1.82

boohoo group has a consensus price target of $57.88, indicating a potential upside of 603.22%. Given boohoo group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe boohoo group is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Summary

Chiyoda beats boohoo group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

