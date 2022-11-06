Reviewing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.25 $98.84 million 0.42 9.71 Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $13.45 billion 0.50 $562.60 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Douglas Elliman pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Douglas Elliman and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company also engages in flexible workspace business; and management of facility reservation portal sites. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

