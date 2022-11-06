REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of REX American Resources worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:REX opened at $30.41 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $536.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.