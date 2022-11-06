Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$569.74 million.

TSE RBA opened at C$84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.50.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

