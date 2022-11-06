Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$569.74 million.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE RBA opened at C$84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.50.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
