Robert W. Baird Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $210.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $453.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

