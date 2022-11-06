Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,400 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 474,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,964.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.