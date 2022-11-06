Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,400 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 474,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,964.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

