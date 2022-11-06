Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of EVT stock opened at €19.00 ($19.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 474.88. Evotec has a 12-month low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a 12-month high of €45.30 ($45.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

