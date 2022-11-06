Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVE. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.50.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$28.49 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$55.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,170,377.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

