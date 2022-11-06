Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

