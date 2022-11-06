Royal Bank of Canada Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.63.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

