Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($51.50) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Scout24 Price Performance

ETR:G24 opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.49. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 1 year high of €66.02 ($66.02).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

