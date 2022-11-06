Royce & Associates LP Acquires 3,847 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

