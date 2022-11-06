Royce & Associates LP Acquires 65,219 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,219 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel



FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

