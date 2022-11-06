Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.38% of Tredegar worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tredegar by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tredegar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $275.62 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

