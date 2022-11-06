Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $48.64 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.