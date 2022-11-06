Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

