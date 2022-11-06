Royce & Associates LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

