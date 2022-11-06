Royce & Associates LP Has $585,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in InterDigital by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 213,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $74.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.