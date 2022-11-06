Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of NetScout Systems worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

