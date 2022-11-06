Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 66.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

ABM stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

