Royce & Associates LP Makes New $580,000 Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

