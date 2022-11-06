Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Sylvamo worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 26.7% during the first quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $69,597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 317.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

