Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.25 Per Share

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $13.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.25. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $204.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,410. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

