Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €0.85 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.85) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.75) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday. set a €1.50 ($1.50) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.20) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.2 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.28 ($1.28) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($6.88) and a one year high of €14.65 ($14.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €1.40 and a 200 day moving average of €1.87.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

