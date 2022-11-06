Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

