Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $10,335,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 193.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $84,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

