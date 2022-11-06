Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

