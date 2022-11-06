Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,432 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $396.65 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.97. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.