Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $48.51 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

