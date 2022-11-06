Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $249.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day moving average of $228.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

