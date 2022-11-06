Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $419.54 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

