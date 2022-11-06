Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,066,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

