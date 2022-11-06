Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $52.24.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
