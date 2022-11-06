Scotiabank Cuts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

