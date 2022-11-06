Scotiabank Lowers Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.08.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTR opened at C$98.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nutrien has a one year low of C$82.48 and a one year high of C$147.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.54.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 19.9026817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

