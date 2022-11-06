Scotiabank Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.43.

Shares of MTY opened at C$57.34 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.20.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

