Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BlueLinx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $30.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $30.17 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BlueLinx stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $571.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,741,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

