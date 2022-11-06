Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of ALGT opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.34. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $197.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

