Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Avient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $28.72 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

