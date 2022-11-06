Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SECYF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.